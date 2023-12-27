In Donetsk Region, All Efforts Focused On Construction Of Fortifications - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, local authorities have put all their efforts to help the military build fortifications.

Pavlo Chelpykh, deputy director of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing, answering a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are helping the military in the construction of fortifications. Our structural unit is not responsible for this construction... But this work is very, very big, and it is being conducted in this direction," Chelpykh said.

He did not specify how many forces are involved in helping the military, but emphasized that they are maximized.

"I can't say by numbers, I don't have such information. But I know that all our forces are currently focused on this area - on fortifications," Chelpykh said.

As reported, in December, Russian invaders significantly increased the number of attacks on settlements in the Donetsk region, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population to safer areas.

According to the latest data, 525,000 people remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 1.354 million people have been evacuated from the region.