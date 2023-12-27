Fashion Designer Tess Mann Interview Released On WCTE PBS Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tess Mann on PBS It's Your Business with Michael Aikens.

Tess Mann Haute Couture designs.

Indie fashion designer, Tess Mann.

Fashion illustrations by Tess Mann.

Bridal consultations with Tess Mann Haute Couture.

Fashion Designer Tess Mann is featured on WCTE Cookeville, Tennessee PBS show "It's Your Business with Michael Aikens" Season 4 Episode 2, available on Youtube.

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fashion enthusiasts and TV viewers were in for a treat as Tennessee, USA-based fashion designer Tess Mann took center stage on "It's Your Business with Michael Aikens" Season 4 Episode 2, a program aired on WCTE Cookeville, Tennessee PBS and available for viewing on Youtube.

"Tess Mann, a visionary in the world of fashion, has been making waves with her distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to artistic innovation. With an innate ability to blend modern trends with timeless elegance, Tess Mann has established herself as a sought-after name in the fashion industry with her labels, Tess Mann Haute Couture under the Couture by Tess brand. Her unique creations have garnered attention for their exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, captivating the hearts of fashion aficionados globally," says executive assistant at Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, Sasha Roberts.

As a featured guest on "It's Your Business with Michael Aikens," Tess Mann delved deep into her creative process, inspirations, and the evolution of her signature style. Viewers witnessed an insightful and engaging discussion as she shared her journey, from humble beginnings to achieving international recognition in the fashion realm. The episode offered an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the trailblazing designer, providing invaluable insights for both aspiring fashion professionals and enthusiasts alike.

"It's Your Business with Michael Aikens" serves as a respected platform in the Cookeville community that highlights the achievements and innovations of remarkable individuals across various industries. Hosted by the esteemed Michael Aikens, the show endeavors to shed light on diverse aspects of entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity, offering a comprehensive exploration of the business landscape.

With a loyal viewership and a dedication to showcasing inspiring success stories, "It's Your Business with Michael Aikens" continues to enrich and engage audiences by featuring industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators who have left an indelible mark in their respective fields.

The episode featuring Tess Mann delivered an enlightening experience, celebrating the intersection of fashion, business, and creative entrepreneurship. Viewers witnessed the convergence of artistry and entrepreneurship as Tess Mann showcased her unparalleled talent and unyielding passion for fashion.

At one point in the interview, Michael Aikens asks Tess Mann,“How are you getting your name out, how are you marketing yourself to your brides?” Mann answered,“When we first opened, it was your traditional billboard advertising in newspapers but then we found the greatest amount of bridal traffic that we have started seeing is literally word of mouth and our five-star customer service for 10 years running. When we have a bride walk through the door, we don't care if their budget is $300, $500 or $5,000, every bride that walks through that door is treated with respect and with open arms. We want them to feel at home. We want them to feel comfortable because this is the most important time of their life.”

Be sure not to miss this episode of "It's Your Business with Michael Aikens" as Tess Mann shares her remarkable journey, offering viewers an unforgettable glimpse into the world of haute couture and design.

About: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Lookbooks and line sheets are available upon request to retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture.

It's Your Business with Michael Aikens Season 4 Episode 2 with Tess Mann