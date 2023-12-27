Bridgerton: 7 Characters Of This Regency-Era Period Drama

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bridgerton Season 3: As, Netflix announces the dates for season 3, let's take a look back at some characters who captivated hearts of the audiences.

Bridgerton, the captivating Regency-era drama, unfolds in 19th-century London, where love, scandal, and societal expectations collide

As, Netflix announces the dates for season 3 of Bridgerton, let's take a look back at some characters who captivated hearts of the audiences

The main protagonist of the first season, Daphne is the fourth child and the third daughter of the Bridgerton family. She is introduced as the debutante of the social season

He plays the love lead to Daphne and we can't take our eyes off the sexy Duke that he plays

The eldest son of the Bridgerton family, Anthony is responsible for the well-being of his siblings after the death of his father, his love life is explored in season 2

The fifth Bridgerton child and second daughter, Eloise is known for her wit and intelligence. She is often skeptical of the societal expectations placed on women

She is revealed to be Lady Wistledown at the end of season 1. Her romance with Colin Bridgerton is the subject of season 3

The matriarch of the Bridgerton family, Lady Violet is a widow who is dedicated to the well-being and happiness of her children

Queen Charlotte is the Queen of England in the Regency era. She is known for her influence on society and her interest in the romantic affairs of the aristocracy