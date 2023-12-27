Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: A Look At Bhai's Net Worth Earnings From Films, Bigg Boss And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today i.e. on 27 December. Salman Khan, famously known as 'Bhai' meaning brother is the most loved actor among fans and has dominated the box office with countless hits.

Salman began his career in 1988 with 'Biwi Ho Toh Aisi' and since then there has been no turning back for him. In addition to films, the actor is also a film producer, and host on the television reality show Bigg Boss. Born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan, he has two brothers Arbaz Khan and Sohail Khan and 2 sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Khan's Net worthAccording to media reports, Salman Khan's net worth is estimated to be over ₹2,900 crore which makes his annual income ₹220 and about ₹16 crore as monthly income.

Apart from his earnings from acting and endorsements, the 58-year-old also generates a significant portion of his income from his businesses and other investments. He is the owner of Salman Khan Films, the production firm which was established in 2011. The actor also owns the clothing brand 'Being Human,' which has also expanded its reach in Europe and the Middle East. As per the Lifestyle Asia report, Salman Khan charges about ₹100 crore for one movie while annually earning ₹300 crore from brand endorsements. According to the TOI report, the actor also receives a portion of the earnings from his profit-sharing agreements, which vary from 60-70 percent for each film Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's movie eyes ₹300 crore after minting ₹100 cr overseas in 5 daysSpeaking of his Bigg Boss earnings, as per a report, Salman Khan charges ₹25 crores per week from the hit reality show. Khan, therefore earns ₹12.5 crores for one episode of Weekend Ka Vaar for the television show. His Bigg Boss hosting is so much loved by the audience that Khan replaced Karan Johar for Bigg Boss OTT's second season addition, the actor owns a 5 per cent stake in the travel company Yatra and has made investments in Chingari, a platform for short videos Read: Shah Rukh Khan's net worth: The Badshah of Bollywood is one of India's richest entrepreneurs; check outSalman Khan's assetsThe actor lives in his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra which is estimated to be around ₹100 crore. Additionally, he also owns a 150-acre Panvel farmhouse and a bungalow in Gorai. Speaking of his cars, and bikes collection, the actor owns Audi A8L, Audi RS7, Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI, Mercedes S class, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Mercedes Benz AMG GLE43 while owns motorcycles including Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha R1, Suzuki GSX-R1000Z, Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ, as reported by CNBCTV-18 Read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-starrer sees massive drop, earns ₹25.13 crore in India on 5th dayFamous Salman Khan films:Salman began his career in 1988 with 'Biwi Ho Toh Aisi', and later he gave several hits including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 'Karan Arjun', 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger',

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Sultan, Tiger 3 among others. Recently, in an interview with news agency PTI, Salman Khan had said that he doesn't really know why he and others such as Shah Rukh, Aamir and Akshay Kumar have survived in the industry for more than three decades but it is probably a combination of hard work, the right choice of films and plain luck.

The blood and sweat that goes into the process of making a movie also plays a critical role, pulling in audiences to see the film more than once, Salman said.\"By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That's how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice,” Salman had told PTI in an interview.(With inputs from PTI)

