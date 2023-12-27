Russia's Ural Airlines To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Russia's Ural Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg, Samara, Krasnoyarsk, and Moscow to Uzbekistan in 2024, Trend reports.

As per the airline, the flights will be operating starting from January 13 of 2024.

Flights to and from Uzbekistan's Tashkent will be operated according to the following schedule:

Yekaterinburg – Tashkent: on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays;

Tashkent – Yekaterinburg: on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays;

Samara – Tashkent: on Sundays;

Tashkent – Samara: on Mondays;

Krasnoyarsk – Tashkent – Krasnoyarsk: on Thursdays;

Zhukovsky – Tashkent – Zhukovsky: daily;

In November of 2023, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Russia's Moscow have inked a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism, which presupposes the increase in the number of tourists in both directions up to 1 million people, organization of tourist and cultural festivals, as well as media coverage of national tourist routes and destinations.

As per latest available data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).