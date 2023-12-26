Economic Club Of Las Vegas To Host Political Implications Of Social Media And The Impact On Election Cycles Happy Hour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with Representative for Nevada's 3rd District, will discuss the influence of social media on politics and the election.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the“Political Implications of Social Media and the Impact on Election Cycles” happy hour on January 4, 2024, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenter for the event is Congresswoman Susie Lee serving Nevada's 3rd District.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .

