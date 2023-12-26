Shoebox Arts Celebrates 10 Years Supporting Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shoebox Arts marks 10 years with new services to help artists navigate the art world -because building a viable studio practice involves more than creating art.

- Kristine Schomaker, Artist, Curator and Cultural ProducerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ten years ago, artist and cultural producer Kristine Schomaker created Shoebox Arts in response to career development needs of emerging artists. Drawing on her own experience as an artist, educator, publisher and cultural producer along with a network of contemporary arts professionals, Shoebox Arts guides artists through the always changing arts landscape. Shoebox Arts focuses on supporting and empowering artists, building community, offering peer mentorship, PR/marketing strategies and social media management.Shoebox Arts is marking this momentous milestone by offering a series of free workshops and a new budget-friendly online package of services. January 2024's free online workshops include "Instagram for Artists", "Networking for the Socially Anxious", and "Goal setting". Interested artists can sign up on the Shoebox Arts website. Always endeavoring to ease access to needed services, Shoebox's new affordable, "Online-Only Membership" package includes weekly meetings focused on Q&A, coworking sessions, and an art book club. And for artists signing up as "Management" clients, they will now receive an in-person solo show at Shoebox Projects in the Brewery Arts Complex, Los Angeles.In 2014 Kristine founded Shoebox PR, later renamed Shoebox Arts, aimed at helping artists gain a presence in the art world. The service started out doing PR for exhibitions, then expanded to support artists with resources, tools, education, advice, critique, coaching and mentoring. Pricing remains reasonable, ranging from free peer mentorship and workshops to $150 an hour for online consultations and $550 a month for the Shoebox management program. A full list of all services and pricing is available on the Shoebox Arts website. Those who sign up through the end of 2023 will receive a discounted holiday rate.As Shoebox's second decade begins, Schomaker continues to bring artists together in various ways – from exhibitions to dinner parties, and with community in mind, with plans to offer everything from performances and workshops to artist talks and support groups. Her mission is to create community among artists and the art world in order to help each other thrive. She is also offering a 6-week workshop on how to get your work exhibited. Shoebox still offers their more individualized one-on-one mentoring sessions as well as PR services.Founder Kristine Schomaker is an Art Historian, Curator, Publisher, Art Manager and multidisciplinary artist living and working at the Brewery artist complex in Los Angeles, California. She has been exhibiting her work since the late 1990s. Schomaker has had solo exhibitions throughout Los Angeles including“Plus” at Ark Gallery in Altadena,“Mirror, Mirror!” at Gallery H Phantom Galleries LA, Hawthorne, California,“And One Man in His Time Plays Many Parts” at the Los Angeles Art Association,“Plus” at Moorpark College Art Gallery,“A Comfortable Skin,” at Kerckhoff Hall Art Gallery UCLA, Los Angeles, California and“Ce n'est pas une Peinture,” at TRACTIONARTS, Los Angeles, California. Her "Perceive Me" collaborative project has been shown at multiple Southern California venues including the Museum of Art and History (MOAH) in Lancaster, Ca, San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery, Studio Channel Islands and more. Schomaker has also been featured in numerous group exhibitions. In addition to working as a practicing artist, Schomaker is an independent curator, and is the publisher of Art and Cake a contemporary L.A. Art magazine reviewing shows, interviewing art influencers and covering art world events.Since 2016, Kristine has run the alternative art space Shoebox Projects at the Brewery Arts Complex in Los Angeles. She is an Art Activator for the organization Artists Thrive; founded the Facebook groups Artists Trading Co and Artist Classifieds; and created a researched subscription program for calls-for-art. She has taught art history at Antelope Valley College and Pasadena City College, formed an artist collective in Los Angeles and has organized and curated numerous art exhibitions throughout Southern California. She earned her BA in Art History and MA in Studio Art from California State University at Northridge.

