Casualties In Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches Over 20,600 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties of the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 20,674 martyrs and 54,536 wounded.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the occupation forces committed 25 massacres against entire families, killing 250 martyrs and 500 wounded during the past 24 hours. The statement pointed out that the occupation has increased its aggression in multiple forms, including mass executions, massacres, wiping out residential neighborhoods including those in them, deprivation of health services.

311 medical personnel were killed as a result of the occupation forces' targeting of health facilities in the Gaza Strip, the statement added pointing that the occupation's artillery, warplanes, and drones bombed 141 health institutions, which led to 23 hospitals and 53 health centers stopping providing health services. The occupation forces also arrested 99 health personnel, including hospitals directors, it said.



The ministry pointed out that the occupation military deliberately destroyed hospitals in northern Gaza and left 800,000 people living there without health services, as the wounded, sick, pregnant women and infants face the risk of death there, while the clinical occupancy rate in hospitals in southern Gaza reached 350 percent.

Medical teams are helpless in the face of hundreds of critical, dangerous and complex cases and severe burns due to the lack of the therapeutic, human and clinical capabilities required to deal with them, which leads to the loss of dozens of lives every day, it said.