Pet Care Brand Zigly Enters Jaipur, Unveiling Its First Experience Centre In Vaishali Nagar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 22 December 2023: Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India's first tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand, has entered Jaipur market and unveiled the first experience center in Vaishali Nagar. The new store, spread across 1428 sq. ft. launched at Plot no 273, Ground Floor, Gom Defence, Khatipura Road, Jaipur, offers vet services along with pet spa & grooming services. The Jaipur store is a part of Ziglyâ€TMs continuous expansion plan and growth strategy to create an experiential and uncompromised pet care ecosystem across the country.



Smaller families and rising income levels is giving rise to the Indian pet care industry. Average spending on pets is also increasing significantly with the penetration of pet care services in the untapped markets. Vaishali Nagar, located in the southwest of Jaipur, is renowned for its upscale living. The neighbourhood boasts high-end shopping centers, fine-dining establishments, excellent facilities, and solid infrastructure. This makes Ziglyâ€TMs store within easy reach of many pet families, making it easily accessible to pet parents looking for quality care for their cherished furry friends.



Talking about the new store, Mr Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First said, â€œZigly has strategically expanded its services to Tier II markets as part of our nationwide growth initiative, ensuring the delivery of consistent quality in pet care services. Over the past two years, we have successfully inaugurated 24 stores across India. The recent establishment of our store in Jaipur marks our entry into vibrant Rajasthan, aligning with our ambitious plan to establish 100 stores within the first five years of operations. Equipped with a comprehensive 360-degree pet care ecosystem, Zigly is positioned to secure a significant share in the rapidly growing Indian pet care market, which is witnessing an annual growth rate of 25%.â€



With increased brand visibility and customer touchpoints, Zigly strives to be more accessible with a commitment to ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction. With the Jaipur store launch, Zigly now has 24 experience centers and has recently entered Lucknow, Indore and Noida markets.



Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly said, â€œJaipur stands as a burgeoning and promising market for the pet care industry. The demand for pet care services and veterinary care has surged in tier 2 cities. Vaishali Nagar in is an ideal location for top-tier pet care services. We are confident that Zigly's introduction to Jaipur will guarantee pet owners and their pets receive the essential attention with our offerings and vet care services.â€



Zigly serves as an experience platform for the ultimate pet care with its flawless veterinary services guided by a team of expert vets. Zigly has the best vet clinics with fully equipped diagnostics and OPD, surgery, and built-in-pharmacy.



Additionally, Zigly has specially designed clothing line for dogs, cats, and other pets. The centers also feature dedicated sections for pet services including veterinary and diagnostics services, grooming, spa, and salon, ensuring that your pets look their best. Zigly is also renowned for hosting spectacular launch parties where pets and their parents revel in a gala time together. With captivating pet photography and exciting games, these events are a true celebration of the special bond between pets and their families.





Zigly is an omnichannel platform for pet care â€“ food, products, healthcare, grooming, vet consultation, training, and behaviour consultation, and more. With multiple experience centers across India (Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan), Zigly is planning to expand their physical presence by opening new stores in other major cities. It is a D2C pet care brand under the umbrella of Cosmo First. Recently, the company has launched Indiaâ€TMs first D2C petcare app - Zigly App







Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First is a global leader in specialty films and an emerging player in specialty chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesive, & coating) along with a digital-first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name â€ ̃Ziglyâ€TM.



With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo First over the years has been partnering with worldsâ€TM leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100+ countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additionally sales & distribution base in Japan, USA, Canada, and Europe.

