China Matters' Feature: The Growingly Trendy Youth Culture In Beijing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A symbol of China's emergence, history and culture, Beijing ranks among the world's most influential capitals. Many cultural icons of the city have lasted for long: rhythmic and graceful melodies of Peking Opera, the alluring Beijing roast duck shining with oil and with crisp skin and tender meat, among others.

In this video, China Matters captures the lives of seven young people from different nationalities and different industries in Beijing. This series“Young Life, New Beijing” is intended to showcase the intriguing blend of tradition and modernity in Beijing, and to narrate how the younger generation is increasingly making a difference to disseminating splendid Chinese culture and promoting China's high-quality development in the new era.

Continue Reading

With all these old faces not a bit fading away, Beijing, this centuries-old capital, is renewing itself as various popular activities like street concerts and extreme sports are everywhere throughout the city, overwhelmingly welcomed and embraced by the local youngsters.

In this video, China Matters captures the lives of seven young people from different nationalities and different industries in Beijing. Among them are Wang Xinrui, the youngest ancient book restorer at the National Library of China who was once involved in restoring the national treasure Dunhuang Manuscripts; Steve, an extreme sports enthusiast who spent six months hitchhiking from the Netherlands to Beijing and discovered a quite look of the fast-paced Beijing through rock climbing; and Zimbabwean music producer Terry who is collecting brilliant sounds of Beijing and incorporating them into his musical works.

This series "Young Life, New Beijing" is intended to showcase the intriguing blend of tradition and modernity in Beijing, and to narrate how the younger generation is increasingly making a difference to disseminating splendid Chinese culture and promoting China's high-quality development in the new era. Want to know more about how these youths from different parts of the world perceive Beijing? Please click the video :



Video -

