LIVE UPDATES: 'Massacre' As Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza Kills Atleast 68

Doha, Qatar: According to early hospital figures, atleast 68 people in Gaza, including 12 women and 7 children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza.

Associated Press reported that its journalists at a nearby hospital watched frantic Palestinians carry the dead, including a baby, and wounded following the strike on the Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah. One bloodied young girl looked stunned while her body was checked for broken bones.



"We were all targeted,” said Ahmad Turkomani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson. "There is no safe place in Gaza anyway.”

The war has devastated almost all parts of Gaza, killed roughly 20,700 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory's 2.3 million people.

[11am Doha Time] Homes raided in Jenin refugee camp

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army came down to the Jenin refugee camp and raided at least 10 houses. They said they were looking for Palestinians to arrest but they left without making any arrests.

Israeli forces did call for Palestinian fighters to come out and give themselves up but that didn't happen either.

Residents complained that this was a campaign to harass them. Jenin refugee camp is now the most raided camp in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli forces are destroying any symbol of resistance or nationalism in the camp.

[10:30am Doha Time] Israeli air raids hit Aita al-Shaab, Lebanon

Israel carried out an air strike on the south of the town of Mays al-Jabal, south of Lebanon, targeting an agricultural area. No casualties reported.

The attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon continued on Monday as drones launched successive raids on the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab and Tallet al-Raheb.

The National News Agency reported that the Israeli entity targeted last night the outskirts of the towns of Ramiya, Marwahin, and Al-Dhahira with successive raids carried out by drones, launching a number of direct missiles.

At dawn, Israeli warplanes flew over the Naqoura and Shama Majdal Zone areas, at a time when the Israeli bombing was targeting Mount Labouneh.

Black smoke billowing across the horizon along the hills in the southern Lebanese village of Meiss El-Jabal following Israeli bombardment on December 25, 2023. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)

[10am Doha Time] Surge in infectious diseases as water supplies, sanitation collapse in Gaza

The UN says nearly two million people in Gaza are facing severe food and water shortages.

It is estimated that 96 percent of the available water supply is unfit for human consumption. Israeli forces have bombed wells and desalination plants in north Gaza.