Panama's December Drug Haul Tops 9.2 Tons

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
In the month of December, anti-drug authorities managed to seize some 9.2 tons of drugs in operations carried out by the National Aeronaval Service (Senan), the National Border Service (Senafront), and the National Police.
On Saturday, December 9, in the surroundings of Punta Mala, the Senan stopped a boat that was transporting 1,449 kilos of cocaine. On that occasion, she detained two people who were transporting the narcotics.
That same day, in the vicinity of Punta Burica, province of Chiriquí, a patrol boat managed to locate another boat that was transporting a total of 2,852 kilos of cocaine.
On December 11, Senan units in the vicinity of Punta Coco island stopped a boat that was transporting 1,270 kilos of cocaine from Colombia.
On December 15, in an operation carried out at a residence in Dos Ríos, Tocumen, the police and the Panama Drug Prosecutor's Office located 783 kilos of cocaine hidden in a residence. The drugs were hidden in a printing press.
Senan also managed to seize 99 kilos of drugs on December 16, which were hidden in the Brujas sector, Chimán. The drugs were abandoned by a boat in a mangrove swamp.
Another blow to drug trafficking occurred on December 17 when agents from the National Police and the Colón Drug Prosecutor's Office located 200 kilos of cocaine inside a container.
The drugs were hidden in a container that came from Chile and was destined for Italy.
On December 23, Senan seized 2,600 kilos of cocaine in the area of Punta Burica, province of Chiriquí in a boat that was occupied by four Costa Ricans and a Colombian.
To date, according to statistics from the Ministry of Security, 112 tons of drugs have been seized throughout the country.
