Alain Ducasse, Chef & Ecole Ducasse Founder, Inaugurates Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio In Partnership With Erth Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 21 December 2023: Today marks a momentous occasion for the culinary landscape in the Middle East, as the legendary Chef and founder of Ã‰cole Ducasse officially opens the doors to Ã‰cole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio. Nestled in the historic Al Hosn site, this state-of-the-art studio represents the first of its kind in the region in partnership with Erth Hospitality.



Ã‰cole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio boasts an excellent culinary team trained by Ã‰cole Ducasse Paris Campus executive chefs. These culinary maestros will guide students through a comprehensive curriculum, encompassing the foundational techniques of French culinary and pastry arts, as well as the captivating nuances of Emirati cuisine. From mastering the delicate art of macarons to crafting traditional Emirati desserts, the studio promises an immersive and enriching journey for every aspiring chef.



Chef Alain Ducasse said: "At Ã‰cole Ducasse, we are extremely privileged to have the opportunity to share our vision of gastronomy with talented individuals from all over the globe. Mutual inspiration happens when passion is shared and we are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute in raising the culinary scene and talents in Abu Dhabi."



Shaikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Erth Abu Dhabi"the visionary force behind the studio's creation, echoes Chef Ducasse's enthusiasm. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of nurturing culinary excellence in Abu Dhabi", she states. "Ã‰cole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio represents a platform for cultural exchange and innovation, empowering the next generation of chefs to become culinary ambassadors for the region. We are confident that this studio will serve as a beacon of culinary inspiration for the UAE."



Elise Masurel, Ã‰cole Ducasse Managing Director, commented: "The launch of Ã‰cole Ducasse Studio in partnership with Erth Abu Dhabi is a great milestone for us in the Middle East region, and we are very happy to contribute to enriching the local gastronomic scene and encouraging culinary talents to flourish."



The doors of culinary excellence are now open, with Ã‰cole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio welcoming eager students to book their courses and explore the diverse programs. From personalized amateurs cooking classes to comprehensive programs for professionals, the studio caters to every level of culinary aspiration, making it a haven for those who dream of turning passion into plate.



Beyond the intimate classrooms, Ã‰cole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio extends its reach through its welcoming cafÃ© with a fantastic rooftop and breathtaking view on Qasr al-Hosn Fort, and engaging corporate events, creating a vibrant space where excellence, culinary new trends and traditions converge. In this melting pot of cultures, the studio aspires to be a catalyst for culinary diplomacy, where the world converges to savor the exquisite blend of flavors, textures, and stories that make Abu Dhabi a truly global culinary destination.





About Ã‰cole Ducasse



Ã‰cole Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.



Ã‰cole Ducasse runs three schools in France â€“ Paris Studio, Paris Campus and Ã‰cole Nationale SupÃ©rieure de PÃ¢tisserie as well as international schools with â€“ Manila Campus in the Philippines, Gurugram Campus in India and Nai Lert Bangkok Studio in Thailand. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two, four-or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts. Ã‰cole Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education.





About Erth Hospitality



Erth Hospitality, nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi, stands as a beacon of Emirati warmth and culinary excellence. With a rich 25-year history in the world of catering, Erth has continuously raised the bar in culinary standards, offering unparalleled food experiences. We are honored to draw upon a diverse pool of global talent, all while remaining steadfast in preserving the cherished traditions and legacy of Emirati hospitality.

