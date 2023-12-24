Nations face immigration, parenting roles, demographic struggles

(MENAFN) In developed nations, a compelling factor compelling them to embrace immigration is the pressing need to fill labor gaps that their native populations either cannot or choose not to address. Interestingly, one of the roles increasingly falling under this category is that of parenting, a trend gaining traction in advanced economies. Alarmingly, not a single country within the OECD has managed to sustain a birth rate surpassing the critical replacement threshold of 2.1 births per woman. Even nations like France and Hungary, which have allocated substantial financial resources to incentivize larger families, have fallen short of this benchmark.



Hungary serves as a noteworthy case study, with its aggressive fiscal stimulus initiatives aimed at reversing its demographic decline. The country's pro-natal policies, which include significant tax breaks for families with more than three children, have indeed shown promise in reviving its fertility rates. However, despite Hungary channeling approximately 5 percent of its GDP into these initiatives, achieving a birth rate surpassing the current 1.6 remains a formidable challenge. A similar narrative unfolds in the UK, where fiscal measures, such as the abolition of child benefits for families earning above £60,000 and restricted financial support for households with more than two children, have elicited mixed reactions.



Concurrently, a prevailing sentiment dismisses concerns about sluggish population growth, positing three primary arguments. Foremost among these is the notion that the Earth's burgeoning population poses a grave ecological threat, thereby advocating for controlled reduction strategies. However, this perspective often overlooks nuanced realities regarding individual lifestyles and consumption patterns. Empirical data contradicts the notion that regions experiencing the most significant population growth invariably emerge as the planet's principal polluters, challenging the oversimplified correlation between population density and environmental degradation.

