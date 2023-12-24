Veteran's Assistants Receive Certificates In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first group of nine veteran's assistants received professional certificates upon completing a training course as part of an ongoing pilot project

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"We are giving a start to a good cause and handing certificates to specialists who have obtained appropriate skills and are ready to help our heroes in their transition from military service to civilian life. Our Defenders put their lives and health on the line for the sake of victory so they should feel public support and care. From now on, their assistants will help them in obtaining all social guarantees and benefits they are entitled to, offer individual support to cater the needs of each veteran," said the head of the local administration, Volodymyr Artiukh.

He emphasized that it is not the veteran who needs to go anywhere to receive certain services but someone should visit them, hear their problem, and help in solving it.

It is noted that candidates for veteran's assistants at the initial stage underwent tests through the eVeteran application and an interview. And after that, they went through a training course at the Center for Veteran Development, launched at the Sumy State University.

The administration chief noted that the assistants' job is rather challenging so the first results of the pilot project should be discussed in a month.

"We will be able to see what has been achieved and what should be adjusted so that the assistants' communication and interaction with veterans are as effective as possible," Artiukh added.

As reported, a pilot project entitled Veteran's Assistant has launched in capital Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine.