               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Weather: Temperatures To Increase Slightly Humid Night Expected


12/23/2023 11:24:11 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are likely to increase slightly, with weather conditions getting humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lowest temperature in the country will drop to 7oC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30oC in internal areas.

ALSO READ:

  • Watch: How Dubai's heroes rescue man from deadly fire
  • Dubai: How tech is easing check-in procedures at DXB
  • UAE: 58-year-old Palestinian cancer patient from Gaza dies in hospital
  • UAE expat buys floor vacuum for Dh250 online, gets Dh30 'hairdryer-like cleaner'

MENAFN23122023000049011007ID1107652332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search