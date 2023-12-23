Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff Breakup: Has Suniel Shetty's Son Ended His 11-Year Relationship? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, known for his role in the movie 'Tadap,' was in a long-term relationship with Tania Shroff. The latest report suggests that they have called it quits.

Longtime girlfriend Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty have split. The Times of India reports that they ended their 11-year romance. After splitting in November, they're attempting to move forward.

A close friend of the duo told the publication, "It's the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on."

The cause for their split is unknown. Additionally, neither Ahan nor Tania have confirmed or denied their split claim. Both follow each other Instagram.

Ahan and Tania expressed their love openly. They were childhood sweethearts and schoolmates. They shared love-filled photos regularly.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's son Ahan Shetty did his debut film Tadap in 2021. The film, starring Tara Sutaria, was a box office flop. However, everyone liked Ahan's movie performance. However, Tania models and designs. Her parents are industrialist Jaidev and Romila Shroff.

Ahan and Tania were rumoured to marry last year. The Tadap actor denied the rumours, claiming he will focus on his work. Ahan said his wedding speculations didn't affect him.

Much before Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with Tapap in 2021, his sister Athiya Shetty made her cinematic debut. She is currently married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who she last saw in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Their nuptials took happen in 2022. There isn't much information on Ahan's next movie.



Suniel once talked about KL Rahul and Tania when he told Bollywood Bubble,“Both the bachchas (kids)? My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully.”

Suniel further shared marriage advice for his kids and added,“Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes... Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other.”

Earlier this year, the couple stole the show at Sofia Richie-Elliot Grainge's gorgeous wedding in France, which Shroff documented on Instagram. Notably, the photos piqued the interest of Ahan Shetty's sister, actress Athiya Shetty, who left a red heart emoticon in the post's comment area.

