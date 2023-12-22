Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2023 To Open At Taipei's Songshan Cultural And Creative Park

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2023 - The highly anticipated Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2023 is set to captivate visitors from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024, at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei. The expo invites the public to explore Taiwan's sports and industry sectors from utterly fresh perspectives.





Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2023 to Open December 23

With the expo spanning Warehouses 1 to 5, each section offers unique attractions. Warehouse 1 will feature award-winning works from the Women in Sports Photo Awards and highlight the outstanding achievements of Taiwanese athletes in international competitions such as the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, and World University Games. This section aims to share with visitors some glorious moments of Taiwanese athletes in the global arena.



Warehouses 2 and 3 will delve into both professional and amateur sports that capture the attention of devoted fans. Also included are recent trends in fan culture. A full spectrum of in-depth exhibits offer insights into the multifaceted developments in Taiwan's professional and amateur sports scenes.



Alongside the expo's showcasing Taiwan's prowess in competitive sports, Warehouses 4 and 5 will display the soft power of the Taiwanese sports industry, in particular the booming esports sector. Warehouse 5 will host an esports zone, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with the allure of competitive gaming, especially after Taiwan's remarkable performance in esports during the Hangzhou Asian Games.



Featuring over 90 exhibitors, Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2023 promises daily delights, with special events scheduled for Christmas and New Year's Eve weekends. Highlights include meet-and-greet sessions with professional baseball and basketball players and cheerleaders, as well as mascot parades. The public is welcome to join in this diverse range of activities, no less than a gala in celebration of the flourishing sports industry in Taiwan.







