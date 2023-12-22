Will Sonia Gandhi Attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony? Here's What Congress Leader Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed reports of an invitation to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, adding that she was "very positive on this matter."

He stated that she will either attend the event herself or send a delegation from her side. On January 22 of the next year, Ram Mandir will have its grand opening ceremony.

"What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go," said Digvijaya Singh.

On being asked about his own invitation to the grand opening, Digvijaya Singh said, "They (BJP) will not invite me because they are not inviting the true devotees. Whether it be Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani or Digvijay Singh, they will not be given the invitation."

Earlier last week, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on their behalf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.



The event, which is expected to attract dignitaries and individuals from all walks of life, is fully planned. Bollywood celebrities, like as Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in addition to political and religious figures.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

