NAM Youth Organization Actively Work In Boosting Decolonization Process - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The youth
organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has been actively
involved in promoting the decolonization process during
Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM, said Secretary General of the
NAM Youth Organization Leyla Hasanova during the briefing
"Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress",
Trend reports.
According to her, the NAM Youth Organization works to eradicate
the long-standing legacy of colonization through educational and
informational initiatives, as well as the development of inclusive
discussion.
"During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement,
special attention was paid to addressing the issue of
decolonization." Several events were held during this time period
to fight neocolonialism," she emphasized.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
