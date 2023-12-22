NAM Youth Organization Actively Work In Boosting Decolonization Process - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has been actively involved in promoting the decolonization process during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM, said Secretary General of the NAM Youth Organization Leyla Hasanova during the briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.

According to her, the NAM Youth Organization works to eradicate the long-standing legacy of colonization through educational and informational initiatives, as well as the development of inclusive discussion.

"During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, special attention was paid to addressing the issue of decolonization." Several events were held during this time period to fight neocolonialism," she emphasized.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel