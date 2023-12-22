Hyderabad Cops Rescue Family From Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Three policemen rescued a family caught in a fire that broke in an apartment building in Hyderabad on Friday.

The incident occurred in Panjagutta area in the heart of the city

Shravan Kumar, a traffic police constable, risked his own life to rescue a family of five caught in fire in the penthouse of the six-storeyed building.

Television visuals show the constable breaking open a door with the help of others. With the smoke billowing out of the flat, he is heard asking the inmates to come out.

Constables Dasaratharam Reddy and Satyanarayana also participated in the rescue operation.

There were no casualties. Fire tender rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

