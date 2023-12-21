Alliance Group And Four-Time Olympian Chaunté Lowe Join Forces For 2024 Living Benefits Awareness Month, National Life Group Joins As Co-Sponsor

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Alliance Group, a leading IMO in the insurance industry, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with four-time Olympian and American high jump record holder, Chaunté Lowe, for Living Benefits Awareness Month (LBAM) in January 2024. In a demonstration of their shared commitment to spreading consumer awareness about Living Benefits, National Life Group has also stepped in as a co-sponsor of this pivotal event.







Photo caption: Chaunté Lowe – 2024 Living Benefits Awareness Month Spokesperson.

Living Benefits Awareness Month serves as a vital platform to underscore the significance of Living Benefits insurance policies, emphasizing the importance of consumers having Living Benefits features built into their life insurance policies that allow access while they're still living if they suffer a covered critical illness, critical injury, or chronic illness. Alliance Group, in conjunction with Chaunté Lowe, is proud to introduce her as the official spokesperson for LBAM, adding a new dimension to this important cause.

Chaunté Lowe boasts an impressive athletic career, with four Olympic Games appearances, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in American high jumping history. Beyond her sporting achievements, Chaunté is a symbol of unwavering determination and resilience. In 2019, she courageously faced and overcame breast cancer, a testament to her remarkable strength. Chaunté's Living Benefits policy, which she had put in place just two years prior to her diagnosis, provided her a“shining ray of light and hope” in knowing that her policy would provide an additional layer of financial security during her cancer battle.

“When I was offered this opportunity to have a platform to share the importance of owning Living Benefits, I was so excited to get started,” said Lowe.“Every family, business, or person who can qualify for them must know what Living Benefits are and how they bring financial protection against life's most difficult health challenges. I'm talking about real cash money in your hands, during the crisis when you need it most. I'm so proud to join Alliance Group in this campaign to get the message of Living Benefits Awareness out there.”

Alliance Group, in its seventh annual LBAM, is taking the event to new heights by featuring Chaunté Lowe in an engaging social media campaign. Alongside this, the company will unveil a host of shareable videos, all showcasing Chaunté's inspirational career, cancer battle, and passion as the first-ever LBAM spokesperson. Comprehensive customizable websites, email campaigns and a suite of resources are being made available to Alliance Group's partnered independent life insurance agents and agencies, empowering them to actively participate in LBAM throughout January to spread the word.

“Chaunté Lowe's extraordinary journey, from her remarkable sporting career to her triumphant battle against breast cancer, makes her the ideal ambassador for Living Benefits Awareness Month,” noted Samuel Howe, CMO at Alliance Group.“We are thrilled to have Chaunté as our official spokesperson and are grateful to National Life Group for their invaluable support in making this partnership a reality. Together, we are dedicated to highlighting the importance of Living Benefits insurance, ensuring individuals and families are better prepared for life's unexpected challenges.”

National Life Group is equally enthusiastic about co-sponsoring this initiative.“Since 1848, National Life Group's mission has been to bring peace of mind to our policy holders and their families,” shared Matt Frazee, EVP/CMO, National Life Group.“We've always believed that life insurance should offer more than the expected, and we're excited to join Alliance in helping to shine a light on the power of life insurance with Living Benefits.”

About Alliance Group:

As“The Living Benefits IMO,” Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more. More information about Alliance Group and its services can be found at .

About National Life Group:

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Living Benefits are provided by riders, which are supplemental benefits that can be added to a life insurance policy and are not suitable unless you also have a need for life insurance. Riders are optional, may require additional premium and may not be available in all states or on all products. This is not a solicitation of any specific insurance policy. All policies are subject to their specific terms and conditions.

