BUNNY, A MEME Coin On DRC-20, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list BUNNY on 22nd December, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the BUNNY(DRC20)/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 22nd December, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC), in the DRC-20 zone. To celebrate the listing of BUNNY(DRC20), a BUNNY(DRC20) bounty program with $5,000 reward pool is launching!







Bunny and DRC-20

Bunny is an inscription on DRC-20, where crazy rabbits crave a life of freedom, prosperity, and self-control. No one can change the crazy rabbit's thoughts.

Bunny is fully decentralized, with no project team. It relies on community donations to support ongoing development. So far, 8.9 billion Bunny donations have been completed, with a total of 1.5 billion BUNNY allocated to KOLs for a series of promotions!

Recently, Bunny has consistently ranked in the top three in terms of trading volume, surpassing Cardi and rising to second place. With a stable increase in price and active community promotion of rabbit culture, it shows tremendous potential.

Join the BUNNY(DRC20), Register & Trade & Retweet event, with a reward pool of $5,000 up for grabs. Details are as follows:

Event 1: Register to Enjoy up to $20

New users registered during the event, who trade BUNNY(DRC20)/USDT (any amount), will receive a random airdrop of BUNNY(DRC20) tokens equivalent to $2 to $20!

*Total Prize Pool: $1,000 in BUNNY(DRC20)

Event 2: Trade Bounty, Share the $3,000 Prize Pool

Users trading BUNNY(DRC20)/USDT transactions with a minimum value of $100 will be ranked based on their cumulative trading volume and share the $3,000 prize pool.

Event 3: Retweet Bounty, Unlock $1,000

Users who complete Event 2 and retweet the post on QuestN can receive $2~$20 in BUNNY(DRC20)!

*Total Prize Pool: $1,000 in BUNNY(DRC20)

Event Period: 22/12/2023, 09:00 – 25/12/2023, 15:59 (UTC)

For more information on the events, please visit the event page.

Tokenomic

Total token supply of 2,100,000,000,000.

100% fairly minted.

Holding 8,000 addresses, it is currently the largest MEME coin on DRC-20.

About CoinW

CoinW is a poineering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BUNNY

BUNNY is an inscription on DRC-20. So far, it is the largest MEME coin DRC-20 in terms of trading volume. For more information on BUNNY, please visit the official website .