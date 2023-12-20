Continued Israeli Aggression Causes Complete Telecommunications, Internet Blackout In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced today that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip led to a complete blackout of all telecommunications and Internet services in the strip.

In a statement, Executive Director of the Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Laith Daraghmeh stated that the occupation forces destroyed the generators powering the main division from Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli air strikes bombed the fiber optic network, the main Internet access point in the strip, following its bombing two days ago.

Daraghmeh added that repairs took 10 consecutive hours because of access difficulties caused by the destruction of roads leading to the location.

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to a stifling blockade since 2007, yet ever since the Israeli occupation government started its unprecedented military aggression on October 7, it tightened the blockade even more, including cutting off basic supplies, fuel, water, electricity, and the Internet.