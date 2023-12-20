2024 Copa Libertadores: Preliminary Round Pairings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, hosted the draw for the 2024 Copa Libertadores.



The Copa Libertadore is an annual international club football competition held in South America, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.



This event set the matches for the early stages of the soccer tournamen . The games start in the week of February 7th. There are six teams in Phase 1.



These teams will play two matches, one at home and one away. Their goal is to move to Phase 2.



Phase 2 begins in the week of February 21st. Here, 16 new teams join the competition. These teams and the winners from Phase 1 will compete.



They aim for eight spots in Phase 3. Phase 3 is the next part of the tournament.







Teams from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela are in Phase 1. Later, teams from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia enter in Phase 2.



The first match in Phase 1 is Academia Puerto Cabello from Venezuela against Defensor Sporting from Uruguay.



The second is Aurora from Bolivia versus Melgar from Peru. The third is Aucas from Ecuador against Nacional from Paraguay.

Who meets whom

In Phase 2, more teams compete. Águilas Doradas from Colombia faces Bragantino from Brazil.



The winner of the third match in Phase 1 plays Atlético Nacional from Colombia. Always Ready from Bolivia meets Sporting Cristal from Peru. Godoy Cruz from Argentina plays Colo Colo from Chile.



Other matches include Sportivo Trinidense from Paraguay versus El Nacional from Ecuador. The winner of the first match in Phase 1 plays Nacional from Uruguay.



Portuguesa from Brazil competes against Palestino from Chile. The winner of the second match in Phase 1 faces Botafogo from Brazil.



The matches for Phase 3 are between March 6th and 13th. This phase has home-and-away games.



The four winning teams enter the Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores. The four losing teams go to the Group Stage of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana."

MENAFN20122023007421016031ID1107632809