Elevate Outdoor Spaces With Deerdance's RGBIC LED Permanent Outdoor Lights

Adorn a home with a set of exquisite permanent outdoor lights, crafted to complement any occasion.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Deerdance's Smart RGB+IC Permanent Lights seamlessly integrate with smartphones through the TUYA smart App, allowing for color changes, dynamic effects, and ambiance control from the comfort of home. These lights are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.Installation is effortless with the 3M peel-and-stick adhesive at the back of each lamp head or by screwing them into the mounting surface for added stability. With an IP65 waterproof grade and an operating temperature range of -4°F to 140°F, these lights are durable in all seasons. Each lamp uses a 1W LED, providing over 300 lumens per set of 12 lights.Available in 100ft (72 lights) and 50ft (36 lights) configurations, with a 420mm (1) distance between lights. Customers can expand their configurations by purchasing additional string lights. Backed by a generous 3-year warranty and 50,000 hours of consistent brightness, Deerdance's lights are built to withstand seasonal challenges.

