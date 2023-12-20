               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Trade Minister To Arrive In Azerbaijan


12/20/2023 1:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on 20 December, Azernews reports.

During the two-day visit, the Turkish minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

During the talks, the sides will discuss several important issues, including increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107630620

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search