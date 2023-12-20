Turkish Trade Minister To Arrive In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat will pay a visit to Azerbaijan
on 20 December, Azernews reports.
During the two-day visit, the Turkish minister will hold
meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
During the talks, the sides will discuss several important
issues, including increasing trade turnover between the two
countries.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107630620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.