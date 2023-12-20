(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Global Village Invites the World to Celebrate the Night of Seven Midnights this New Year's Eve







UAE, Dubai, December 19, 2023 – Prepare to experience the ultimate New Year's Eve celebrations at Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment. The park is inviting families and friends to welcome the New Year not just once, but seven times in a single night!



The festivities will commence at 8 pm local time on the Main Stage, marking midnight in China. The countdown then moves through Thailand (9 pm), Bangladesh (10 pm), India (10:30 pm), Pakistan (11 pm), UAE (12 am), culminating with Turkey (1 am). Each stroke of midnight will be celebrated with its own dedicated countdown and a breathtaking firework display that's signature to Global Village.



But that's not all! For those seeking more than seven countdowns, Global Village offers an exploration of over 90 diverse cultures, an expansive array of over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, performances from 40+ countries, and over 195 rides, games, and attractions. There truly is something special for everyone at the region's premier multicultural family destination, where culture, shopping, and entertainment take guests into a more wonderful world.

Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 1 am from December 24 th – 30th and until 2 am on Sunday December 31st, enabling guests to experience everything Global Village has to offer.



Saturday, December 31st will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families at Global Village.





