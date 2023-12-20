Bhavik Sarkhedi Exits Write Right, Sets Sights On AI

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bhavik Sarkhedi , the visionary founder of Write Right , India's premier content writing company, has recently pivoted towards the Artificial Intelligence realm. Recognized for his pivotal role in transforming the digital content domain, Sarkhedi's latest venture into the dynamic AI landscape denotes a substantial redirection in his career. This move comes as his second notable career transition, following his earlier step away from 'Dad of Ad' in 2021.

Sarkhedi's journey is a testament to his multifaceted capabilities and forward-thinking mindset. His literary achievements span various genres, including romance, fiction, short stories, and digital marketing. His writing, which often delves into startup culture, business technology, and AI, exhibits a profound grasp of these areas alongside a forward-looking perspective on their developments.

Sarkhedi maintains a strong belief in the indispensable role of human creativity and the distinct value that writers contribute. He posits that while AI offers vast potential, it cannot replace the human essence in writing. His leadership propelled Write Right to extraordinary heights, with his unique approach to strategic content deployment and engaging narratives positioning the company as a leader in the digital content field. His departure also includes the subsidiaries Estorytellers , Taletel , The Content Ideators, Bloggism, Kalam Kagaz.

Reflecting on his journey, Sarkhedi might say: "Over my ten-year career, I've observed the pivotal role of content and its digital transformation. As I delve into AI, my vision is to complement, not replace, human creativity with this technology. I foresee a future where content creation marries technology and human creativity, preserving the human heart of storytelling while leveraging AI's efficiency."

In this new phase, Sarkhedi's guiding principle is the harmonious blend of human creativity with AI's innovative capabilities. He aspires to explore how technology can intertwine with human narratives without diminishing the personal and original aspects. Under his stewardship, Write Right blossomed from a modest two-person operation into a major player in India's content industry. Sarkhedi's leadership culminated in Write Right garnering over 2000 reviews across various platforms like Clutch, Goodfirms, Trustpilot, Google My Business, and Glassdoor, and the delivery of over 10 million words, setting new standards in content writing.

The fusion of AI and writing in upcoming years is poised to enhance content creation's efficiency and range, fostering more tailored and diverse content. AI's data processing and analysis capabilities can offer novel insights for more precise and pertinent writing. Yet, the essence of storytelling and emotional depth will continue to be uniquely human. The collaboration between AI and human ingenuity is set to revolutionize content creation, balancing tech advancements with the irreplaceable intricacies of human experiences and expressions.

Sarkhedi's extraordinary path in the content world is diverse. As a renowned best-selling author, he has authored eight significant books, including 'The Unproposed Guy ' and 'The Weak Point Dealer'. His influence extends beyond books, with contributions to over 35 renowned publications and over 2000 articles, appearing in elite media like the New York Times, Forbes, Huffington Post, and Entrepreneur. Sarkhedi's strategic acumen and innovative thinking have been instrumental in transforming Write Right from a small start-up to a leading content firm in India. His latest strategic pivot to AI, following his initial significant exit from 'Dad of Ad' in 2021, highlights another chapter in his dynamic career.

As a Google-verified writer and digital marketer, Sarkhedi stands out for his exceptional skills in personal branding and digital marketing. His innovative methodologies have profoundly impacted the content marketing landscape. His expertise and leadership in digital content and marketing have established him as a prominent figure in the field. He is now poised to immerse himself in the transformative world of AI technology.