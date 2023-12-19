Author Donna Shin-Ward Unveils My Mystical Path: Navigating Life's Hardest Lessons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"A Spiritual Odyssey of Grace, Healing, and Triumph"

UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Donna Shin-Ward , a licensed Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapist and certified Holistic Wellness Coach, proudly announces the release of her memoir, "My Mystical Path ." This inspiring narrative delves into Donna's life journey, offering guidance on navigating grief, trauma, and specifically, the challenges of narcissistic abuse.In "My Mystical Path," Donna Shin-Ward invites readers on a profound journey through her life, exploring the storms she faced-from battling cancer as a teenager to navigating the complexities of love and enduring two divorces. Through vibrant storytelling and poignant reflections, Donna shares the lessons she learned and the grace she discovered in the face of life's hardest challenges. Embracing her Christian faith, she illuminates the many facets of Divine love and grace that sustained her.Donna Shin-Ward is a licensed Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapist and certified Holistic Wellness Coach, specializing in grief, trauma, and recovery from narcissistic emotional abuse. She holds certification in Brainspotting, a cutting-edge brain and body trauma therapy. Donna's expertise lies in helping individuals transcend and transform their experiences, fostering vibrant health in mind, body, and spirit. Donna combines her clinical knowledge with spiritual insights to inspire transformation and growth.Donna Shin-Ward shares, "I wrote this book as a legacy of love for those dear to me and for all who find the courage to transform their suffering into vibrant health. Inspired by a calling to share my journey, I aim to inspire others to attain their next level of growth and embrace their own mystical movements of emancipation and grace.""My Mystical Path" delivers a powerful message-there is a path through life's inevitable suffering that leads to growth in wisdom and consciousness. Each person has a unique story, and beneath it lies a universal narrative. Readers will find inspiration and practical guidance to navigate their own paths towards growth and healing."My Mystical Path" is now available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and google.

Donna Shin Ward on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford