VOOPOO DRAG X2 And DRAG S2 With Pnp X Platform Have Arrived In Local Market

shenzhen, China, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO is excited to announce the arrival of the VOOPOO DRAG X2 , DRAG S2 with PnP X platform in the local markets and consumers can buy them in online and offline stores. DRAG X2 and DRAG S2 are the POD MOD firstly applying VOOPOO PnP X atomization tech, which will impress you with its excellent performance behind the compact device, bringing you a joyful and clean vaping journey: vape 100 mL e-liquid without flavor fading and coil burning.

PnP X Coil, Long-Lasting Lifespan and Taste

Based on the PnP platform, VOOPOO PnP X platform brings a long-lasting coil lifespan without flavor fading and coil burning. A PnP X coil can sustain 100 mL e-liquid and a pack of PnP X coils can company you for a whole season. Besides, VOOPOO PnP X coil can be used with the e-liquid in PG: VG ratio of 7:3 or 5:5, the e-liquid in the flavor of coffee and tobacco and the e-liquid in the type of freebase+nic salt.

PnP X Top Airflow Intake Cartridge, 0 Leaking and Multiple Taste

The PnP X top airflow intake cartridge ensures that the air pressure within and outside of the device is balanced, effectively controlling e-liquid and condensate leakage. In addition, the wide power output range and the wide airflow adjustment ring with a scale line allow users to switch between tight-to-loose vaping experiences flexibly.

DRAG X2 comes with PnP X Cartridge DTL (with PnP X 0.15 Ω/0.3 Ω). The DRAG S2 is available in MTL and DTL version, in which the DRAG S2 MTL version is only for Italy, France and Germany. Choose the PnP X Cartridge MTL (with PnP X 0.3/0.6 Ω), get a more tight vaping experience. Choose the PnP X Cartridge DTL (with PnP X 0.2/0.3 Ω), get a pure lung vaping experience with a sufficient vapor that hits your throat. Meanwhile, the drip tip of the MTL cartridge is replaceable, which offers you a different vaping experience.

It's worth mentioning that the cartridges and coils of VOOPOO PnP X coils are only compatible with DRAG X2 and DRAG S2. To further improve the user experience, we will progressively switch the vapes that are now compatible with VOOPOO PnP platform to the PnP X platform. The new PnP X Pod Tank DTL and PnP X Pod Tank MTL released at the same time are compatible with VOOPOO Mods with 510 base.

Professional 2nd Generation, the Classic Returns.

They continue the classic leather and metal design, presenting high-quality and trendy fashion. While the clever design makes the device more unique. The excellent grip curve and tactile materials provide a more comfortable vaping experience.

Intelligent Interaction, One Press to Vaping

We add a new Menu interface and highlight the main information on the UI for easier operation. What you see is what you get.



With their competitive performance, we believe that the DRAG X2, DRAG S2 and PnP X platform will quickly become a top choice among vapers seeking a competitive edge. For more information, please visit





