Justice Gennari Joins CAN Community Health As National Director Of Marketing

Justice Gennari

With an impressive background in marketing and a deep commitment to community advocacy, Justice Gennari is poised to make a significant impact in his new role. As National Director of Marketing, he will be crucial in advancing CAN Community Health's mission to provide inclusive, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to diverse communities nationwide.

Justice Gennari's tenure at the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber has been marked by notable achievements, including fostering partnerships, enhancing community engagement, and advocating for inclusivity. His dedication to empowering marginalized communities aligns seamlessly with CAN Community Health's commitment to serving individuals from all walks of life.

In his new role, Justice will lead CAN Community Health's national marketing efforts, developing and implementing strategies to raise awareness, promote accessibility, and drive engagement with healthcare services. His strategic vision and community-oriented approach make him a valuable addition to the organization as it continues to expand its reach and impact.

Justice Gennari expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "I am honored to join CAN Community Health and contribute to their vital work in providing healthcare services to diverse communities. I look forward to leveraging my experience to amplify the organization's presence on a national scale and advance its mission of inclusive healthcare for all."

CAN Community Health is confident that Justice Gennari's expertise will strengthen its marketing initiatives and contribute to its ongoing success. The CAN Community Health team welcomes him and looks forward to achieving new milestones together.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN's mission is to inspire and contribute to the health and well-being of those affected by HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted diseases by providing the best care through outreach, integrated clinical practice, advocacy, education, and research.

Contact Information

Rogelio Capote

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Jasmine Akins

Director of Community Engagement

[email protected]

941-300-4440 ext. 11951

