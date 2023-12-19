MSRTC Inks Mou With MIDC To Revamp 193 ST Bus Stations In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 19 (KNN)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has signed an MoU with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) with the aims to renovate a total of 193 bus stations across the state.

The MoU signing took place during the winter assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. During the MoU signing CM

Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Industrial Minister Uday Samant along with other bureaucrats were present.

As per report, under the initiative named 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Swachh, Sundar bus sthanak,' a sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for beautification efforts, while the remaining Rs 500 crore will be dedicated to road concretization within State Transport (ST) bus stations.

This significant investment will primarily focus on the enhancement of 193 bus stations in Phase 1 of the project.

MSRTC currently oversees a network of 609 bus stations across the state, with 563 stations actively operational.

Poor road conditions within the ST stand premises, particularly during the monsoon season, pose significant challenges for commuters and lead to damages for buses. The proactive step through this MoU involves significant road improvement endeavours to mitigate these challenges.

(KNN Bureau)