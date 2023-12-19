IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord Is Back' - Video Of Shardul Thakur Wearing CSK Jersey After Reunion Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant move during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur found himself back in familiar territory, signing with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a noteworthy Rs 4 crore. This strategic acquisition marks a homecoming for Thakur, who had previously been a key contributor to CSK's success in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons.

Also read:

IPL 2024 Auction: Memes explodes as Chennai Super Kings snap Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur & Daryl Mitchell

Following this move, a video of Shardul Thakur wearing a CSK jersey following his reunion with the MS Dhoni-led team went viral on X. Several fans took to the social media platform and unanimously cheered 'Lord is back!'.

The seasoned all-rounder, a two-time IPL champion with CSK, ventured into a new chapter last year when he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a substantial Rs. 10.75 crore. In the 2023 IPL season, Thakur featured in 11 games for KKR, showcasing his dual skills by scoring 113 runs and taking seven crucial wickets.

The 2023 campaign was not without challenges for Thakur, but amidst the disappointments, he managed to leave a lasting impact with a career-best IPL score of 68 off just 29 balls, a memorable innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Thakur's journey in the IPL extends beyond his stints with CSK and KKR. He has also lent his skills to teams like Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in previous seasons, accumulating a wealth of experience in the tournament. In a total of 86 IPL appearances, Thakur has showcased his versatility, scoring 286 runs and scalping 89 wickets at an impressive average of 28.76.

The IPL 2024 auction saw a spirited bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK for the services of Shardul Thakur. With a base price of Rs. two crore, Thakur emerged as a sought-after player in the auction. The defending champions, CSK, engaged in a competitive battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad, ultimately securing Thakur's return to their squad.

Shardul Thakur's return to Chennai Super Kings adds a seasoned campaigner to the team's roster, bringing both batting prowess and bowling acumen. As CSK prepares for the challenges of the upcoming IPL season, the acquisition of Thakur reflects the team's strategic approach to strengthen its lineup and build on the legacy of success in the tournament. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing Thakur don the iconic yellow jersey once again, ready to contribute to CSK's quest for another IPL title in 2024.

Also read:

IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed

Here's a look at how CSK fans reacted to Shardul Thakur's homecoming: