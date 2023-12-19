ICYF-ERC Condemns Swiss Government For Preventing Official From Attending Event Held At UN Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The International Board of the Eurasian Regional Centre of the
Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) issued a statement on
preventing Mr. Muhammad Rabbani from participating in the
"Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security" conference
organised by the Baku Initiative Group at the United Nations office
in Geneva by the Swiss government under the pressure of France, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"On behalf of the International Board of the Eurasian Regional
Centre of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), we
strongly condemn the unwarranted interference by Swiss authorities,
under the pressure of the French government, in preventing the
participation of Mr. Muhammad Rabbani, the Managing Director of
CAGE International, in the "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace,
and Security" conference organised by the Baku Initiative Group at
the United Nations office in Geneva, which aims to support the
fight against neocolonialism, human rights, peace, and
security.
Mr. Muhammad Rabbani has long been a dedicated advocate for the
rights of individuals and against Islamophobia. His tireless
efforts in promoting human rights, especially for marginalised
communities, are commendable. As head of CAGE, an organisation
committed to addressing issues of injustice and discrimination, Mr.
Rabbani has been instrumental in raising awareness of the
challenges faced by people who are often overlooked. We stand in
solidarity with Mr. Rabbani and appreciate his contributions to the
defence of human rights as well as to the fight against
Islamophobia and neo-colonialism. Therefore, we:
Are aware of the fact that Swiss police detained Mr. Rabbani at
the border, despite the legitimate nature of his visit and the
absence of any legal basis for his detention; Emphasise that this interference not only violates fundamental
principles of human rights but also hinders the free exchange of
ideas and dialogue that international conferences aim to
foster; Call on the French authorities to thoroughly investigate this
incident, uphold the principles of justice and human rights, and
ensure that such unwarranted interference does not occur in the
future. The right to freedom of movement and expression must be
protected, especially for individuals engaged in the promotion of
human rights and peace; Furthermore, urge the French government to refrain from
exerting pressure on the internal affairs of other nations and to
respect the principles of sovereignty and international
cooperation; Call upon other international organizations to join this
initiative, advocating for the protection of M. Rabbani's violated
rights and reinforcing the commitment to upholding human rights
globally.
The International Board of ICYF-ERC stands firmly against any
actions that undermine the principles of justice, human rights, and
international cooperation, and will closely monitor developments
related to this incident and continue to advocate for the
protection of individual rights and the principles of justice."
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107624597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.