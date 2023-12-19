Trump describes Middle East situation ‘totally out of control’

(MENAFN) In a bold statement, former United States President Donald Trump has expressed grave concerns over the current state of affairs in the Middle East, declaring it "out of control." While on his Truth Social media platform, Trump suggested that unlike his successor, Joe Biden, he possesses the capability to prevent an impending catastrophe in the region and on a global scale.



Trump, who is actively campaigning for a return to the presidency, issued a warning that the Middle East situation could escalate into a "catastrophe" if not managed with "strength and precision." These comments were made not only on social media but were reiterated during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada.



During the rally, Trump accused the Biden administration of squandering his legacy, particularly referencing the Abraham Accords. He asserted that under his leadership, these accords had successfully brokered peace in the region by mediating normalization treaties between Israel and several Arab nations. However, he contended that the Biden administration's handling of the situation, especially in the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas, has jeopardized any potential for a similar arrangement with Saudi Arabia.



The former president is making a central claim in his campaign, asserting that, had he been in power, the conflict in the Middle East and the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine would not have erupted. Trump has gone so far as to assert that he could resolve the Ukraine crisis within 24 hours. According to Trump, the prospect of another four years with Biden at the helm after the 2024 election poses an existential threat to the world. He emphasized to his supporters in Nevada that he is the only candidate who can promise to prevent World War III.



As Trump positions himself as the potential savior from global crises, his statements underscore the ongoing debate about the effectiveness of his foreign policy decisions during his previous term. The assertions also bring attention to the complex geopolitical challenges facing the Biden administration and the potential consequences of the paths chosen in the Middle East and beyond.





