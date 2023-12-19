GHIAL Introduces New Flight Services To Muscat In Partnership With Salam Air

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hyderabad : GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has announced the launch of new flight services from Hyderabad to Muscat in collaboration with Salam Air.



The new route aims to bolster connectivity for travelers.

Providing a nonstop flight service departing from Hyderabad every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.



The flight to Muscat, OV732, is scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 3.55 am, reaching Muscat at 6.00 am.

The return flight, OV731, will depart from Muscat at 10.15 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 2.55 am.



Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the addition, highlighting the airport's commitment to offering passengers diverse travel options and supporting airlines in expanding routes for seamless travel experiences.



Muscat, the capital city of Oman, known for its rich culture and heritage, features architectural wonders such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Royal Opera House. The city's coastline offers various water sports activities like snorkelling, diving, and dolphin watching in the pristine waters of the Gulf of Oman. Muscat's bustling markets and traditional souks, including Mutrah Souk and Al Haffa Souk, provide a unique shopping experience with an array of local treasures such as Omani frankincense, silver jewellery, and intricate textiles.

Muscat also serves as a gateway to explore the breathtaking natural beauty of Oman, including the dramatic landscapes of the Wahiba Sands desert and the rugged Al Hajar Mountains. Adventure seekers can engage in activities like dune bashing or hiking.

As the capital city of Oman, Muscat is a hub of economic activity, offering career opportunities in sectors like oil & gas, healthcare, tourism, and education. The country is diversifying its economy by investing in infrastructure and technology, creating new opportunities for skilled professionals.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport, serving as a single-roof integrated terminal, proudly acts as the best transfer gateway between South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

