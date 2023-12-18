(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ibattz and Dr Rachid Yazami Redefine Fast Charging with NLV (Non Linear Voltammetry)Technology for Next-Gen Powerbanks

SINGAPORE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ibattz, a trailblazer in mobile power solutions, has collaborated with lithium ion battery co-inventor, a renowned battery technology innovator, Dr. Rachid Yazami, to unveil an innovative fast charge technology for next-generation powerbanks. This innovation, employing Non-linear Voltammetry-based (NLV) methods, sets new benchmarks in charging efficiency and safety.The NLV technology marks a significant advancement in the realm of portable charging solutions, revolutionizing the way users charge their devices. This collaboration between ibattz and Dr. Yazami leverages the NLV method's unique capabilities, offering unparalleled charging speed and reliability.Dr. Rachid Yazami, a luminary in battery technology, shared his excitement about this innovation: "Partnering with ibattz to implement Non-linear Voltammetry-based technology for fast charging has been an exhilarating journey. NLV represents a fusion of innovation and safety, redefining the standards for rapid charging in powerbanks."Key features of the NLV technology include:. Unprecedented Charging Speed: NLV technology enables significantly accelerated charging rates for powerbanks, providing users with rapid device replenishment on the go.. Advanced Safety Protocols: ibattz's NLV technology integrates robust safety measures, including temperature monitoring and voltage regulation, ensuring utmost safety during charging sessions.. Optimized Efficiency: NLV's efficiency minimizes energy dissipation, maximizing the transfer of energy to devices and contributing to eco-friendly power consumption."We are thrilled to introduce NLV technology, a game-changer in the world of portable charging. Our collaboration with Dr. Rachid Yazami exemplifies our commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions," stated Bruce Wong, CEO and Founder at ibattz.The NLV-powered powerbanks are slated for release in Q3, 2024 and will be available for purchase through ibattz's official website and authorized retailers.For further information on ibattz and NLV technology, please visit .About ibattz:ibattz is a leading innovator in mobile power solutions, dedicated to providing high-performance and reliable portable charging solutions that cater to the evolving demands of consumers. Through innovation and user-centric design, ibattz continues to redefine the landscape of portable power technology.About Dr. Rachid Yazami:Dr. Rachid Yazami is a distinguished scientist and pioneer in battery technology, globally recognized for significant contributions, particularly in developing innovative energy storage solutions. His expertise and research have revolutionized the field of battery technology. He is best known for his critical role in the development of the graphite anode (negative pole) for lithium-ion batteries and his research on fluoride ion batteries. The inventor of the graphite anode, which was awarded the most prestigious 2014' Draper Prize, the Nobel for Engineering.Media Contact:Bruce WongCEO...

