VIAVI Provides Benchmarking And Validation Across Eight Countries At Fall 2023 O-RAN Plugfest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today shared the company's role in the Fall 2023 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. VIAVI delivered industry-leading benchmarking and validation for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) testing and training for AI-enabled applications including energy efficiency; security testing; and conformance and end-to-end testing of new products. The company also improved testing efficiency with real-time analysis and automation. In October and November, VIAVI participated in testing in 11 labs across eight countries: the United States; United Kingdom; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; and Korea. Major outcomes included: RIC testing for AI-enabled applications. When the conformance and performance of a RIC is verified, vendors can implement xApps or rApps to unlock RAN intelligence and deliver cutting-edge use cases such as energy savings and enhanced QoS.

Use Case System Under Test Location RIC Test VMware i14y Lab (Berlin) Near-RT RIC, Traffic Steering Nokia, Red Hat, Capgemini i14y Lab (Berlin) RIC Test Fujitsu, DISH COSMOS (New Brunswick) RIC Test Capgemini CableLabs (Louisville) Near-RT RIC, Traffic Steering Nokia Orange SA (Paris) RIC Traffic Steering, QoS TIM TIM (Torino) RIC Energy Saving Capgemini LGU+ (Seoul) Non-RT RIC Rakuten Symphony Rakuten Mobile (Yokosuka)

Security testing. Network security must be protected in an open, multi-vendor environment.

Use Case System Under Test Location Security Test with Automation Capgemini (O-DU, O-CU) SONIC Labs (London) Security Test with Automation NEC (O-RU), Rakuten Symphony (O-DU, O-CU) Rakuten Mobile (Yokosuka)

Conformance and end-to-end testing. Vendors offering new O-RAN products can present them to validate operation according to the applicable specifications. In addition to individual network elements such as O-RU, O-DU, O-CU and RIC, companies also demonstrated end-to-end operation and interoperability across a complete O-RAN.

Use Case System Under Test Location O-RU Conformance Analog Devices i14y Lab (Berlin) O-RU Conformance with Automation NEC Rakuten Mobile (Yokosuka) End-to-End VIAVI (O-RU Emulator), Capgemini (O-DU, O-CU, RIC), VIAVI (Core Emulator) SONIC Labs (London) End-to-End NEC (O-RU, O-DU, O-CU), Red Hat, Qualcomm, HP DOCOMO (Yokosuka) End-to-End NEC (O-RU), Fujitsu (O-DU, O-CU), Wind River, NVIDIA, DELL Technologies DOCOMO (Yokosuka) End-to-End Samsung's Open RAN compliant solutions (vDU, vCU, RU, Core) SK Telecom (Seongnam City) End-to-End Effnet (O-DU, O-CU, Core), VIAVI (O-RU Emulator) CableLabs (Louisville) End-to-End Effnet (O-DU, O-CU, Core), Red Hat OpenShift, VIAVI (O-RU Emulator), VIAVI (FrontHaul Analyzer) CableLabs (Louisville)



Real-time analysis. To date, lab testing has relied on tools that require lengthy waiting periods for capture, post-processing and visualization. Together with CableLabs, VIAVI demonstrated real-time analysis to accelerate interoperability and end-to-end testing and troubleshooting. Test automation. Facing skills shortages, service providers and vendors are seeking efficiencies in the lab. In several demonstrations, VIAVI delivered AI-driven capability to develop test cases, write scripts, filter logs and find faults.

The test platforms supporting these activities were:



VIAVI TM500 , the industry's leading UE emulator used by 85% of base station manufacturers, supporting conformance, performance, interoperability, security and end-to-end testing.

VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester in combination with the R&S SMW200A or R&S SMM100A Vector Signal Generator (VSG), R&S FSV/A or R&S FSW Signal and Spectrum Analyzer (VSA), R&S VSE signal analysis software from Rohde & Schwarz, used for O-RU conformance testing, with VIAVI O-RU Test Manager providing a seamless user experience.

VIAVI TeraVM , a virtualized application emulation and security performance platform, used in 5G, Open RAN, RIC testing and training , and cybersecurity testing . VIAVI XhaulAdvisor , a scalable software solution offering real-time data for fronthaul verification, analysis, emulation and channel utilization. The first solution in the market to feature real-time analytics, XhaulAdvisor enables Open RAN vendors, operators and OTIC labs to accelerate interoperability and end-to-end testing and troubleshooting.

"In 2023, the industry has been challenged by financial pressure while advancing networks to deliver innovative services," commented Ian Langley, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "At the PlugFest, VIAVI is pleased to have demonstrated milestones toward increased operating efficiency, including test automation, real-time analysis, and developing RAN intelligence to address energy consumption."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. In 2023, we celebrate over 100 years of Network Transformation and Optical Innovation . Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .

VIAVI, the VIAVI logo, TM500, TeraVM and XhaulAdvisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIAVI Solutions Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the companies named, their subsidiaries in the U.S. or in other countries.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Martin Smith [email protected] Europe, Middle East & Africa Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe [email protected] Asia Pacific Voila Communications Manish Sharma [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions