'Palestine Duty' Campaign Speeds Up Gaza Relief Fundraising

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) has urged Qatari citizens and expatriates to contribute generously to its fundraising campaign for Palestinians.

The Authority said that the people of Gaza need urgent relief including tents, blankets, warm clothes, and heating gears for harsh winter.

RACA is running a fundraising campaign 'Palestine Duty Relief' to help those affected by the aggression on the Gaza Strip in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, and in cooperation with Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), and Qatar TV.

On Qatar National Day, Qatar TV will broadcast live coverage of the campaign at donation points from Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif and Darb Al Saai.

The campaign comes in harmony with the position of Qatar in support of the brotherly Palestinian people, to provide relief to the victims of the aggression in the Gaza Strip, especially the wounded, orphans, widows, children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

The Palestine Duty campaign aims to receive donations from all segments of society, from Qataris and residents, to purchase the necessary urgent needs of medicine, food, tents and clothing, water, cleaning materials, and children's and women's supplies.

The ongoing aggression against Gaza has destroyed hospitals, the health and environmental system, water sources and infrastructure, cut off energy, fuel and electricity supplies, destroyed half of Gaza's housing, and left people homeless in extremely cold winter weather.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is horrific and catastrophic, with dire consequences for the future of children and their families, who need support, urgent, fast and lifesaving.

A survey conducted by the World Food Program showed that Gazans simply do not eat. Nine out of ten families in some areas spent an entire day and night without food at all.

As many as 90% of families did not eat any food for up to 10 days in a month, which clearly shows the urgent need to provide adequate food supplies.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was miserable before the current aggression, but now it has turned into a major humanitarian disaster that requires urgent intervention at all levels.

On Friday, a student-led“Stand with Palestine” initiative at the Education City Stadium raised approximately QR20m to support Palestinian people.

The fund-raising initiative, launched by students of Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education, aimed to involve the local community and provide them with an opportunity to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine.