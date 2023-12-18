10 Projects Worth $1M Executed At Kabul Airport

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ten reconstruction projects have been executed at a cost of one million US dollars at the Kabul International Airport.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Hamidullah Akhundzada and some others officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) quoted Baradar as commending activities of the ministry and assuring businessmen of all-out cooperation.

He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was focused on infrastructure.

The deputy primer added it was the responsibility of all Afghans, especially businessmen and investors, to participate in the reconstruction of the country according to their ability and exploit investment opportunities in public-priority areas.

Baradar called security the most important condition for the development of a country. Currently, he noted, the overall security had been stabilised in Afghanistan.

Lucrative opportunities had been created for investments in various fields by the incumbent government, Baradar explained.

Maulvi Abdul Hadi Mohammad, head of the Kabul International Airport, said the projects had been implemented by the private sector.

Without going into details about the projects, he said about 120,000 people had traveled via the Kabul Airport in the last month.

