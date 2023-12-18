Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Pumps Funds Worth Rs 1125 Crore Into Bathinda

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maur (Bathinda), December 17: Continuing to usher a new era of unprecedented development and progress in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave a major push to the development of Bathinda Lok Sabha segment by pumping in funds worth Rs 1125 crore amongst a sea of humanity converged here during 'Vikas Rally'.

Addressing the gathering, the Punjab Chief Minister said that this is not a political rally but this is a celebration of development which is being witnessed in every nook and corner of the state. He said that these sorts of rallies had stopped in Punjab during the previous regimes but after assuming the charge of office his government has started this trend of development. Bhagwant Singh Mann in the last 25 years only four people had ruled the state and exploited its resources for their vested personal interests.

The Chief Minister said that out of these five two were from one family whereas two were from another one adding that along with them one person was a Pakistani national. However, he bemoaned that the Pakistani nationalist and these four other people from two families plundered the wealth of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these people mercilessly looted the state for their vested political interests thereby hampering the development of the state.

However, the Chief Minister said that these leaders were sent to political oblivion by the people of state during the assembly polls in 2022. He quipped that though people had ousted the entire Badal family from the political field in assembly polls but now the time has come when their lone remaining face should be ousted from Bathinda too. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these people had ruined the state for their vested political interests and now the time has come when they should be taught a lesson for their sins.

The Chief Minister said that the traditional parties are now baffled over the successful working of the common man's government in the state due to which they are hatching conspiracies against him. He said that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure welfare of people adding that these leaders had always believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these leaders have befooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

The Chief Minister said that the credit of transforming the Indian political system goes to Arvind Kejriwal who has brought the common man to the centre stage of Indian polity. He said that earlier the politics was considered as a game of the multimillionaires and goons but now the youth from common families are entering politics to successfully serve the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has successfully replicated schemes like Aam Aadmi Clinics, School of Eminence and others from Delhi to serve the people of state.

However, the Chief Minister said that the Union government is not able to digest all these pro-people decisions aimed at the welfare of the common man. He said that funds for Aam Aadmi Clinics were stalled by the Union government adding that the funds for Rural Development Funds worth Rs 5500 crore have also been stopped by the centre government to disallow state for constructing roads in rural areas. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that had these funds been provided to the state government then a network of 67000 kilometres road links to villages would have been duly constructed.



The Chief Minister said that the Union government has maliciously stalled the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme by not giving the trains to us. He said that the trains scheduled on December 7 and 15 have not been given to the state despite payment done in advance. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the sole motive is to deprive people of not paying obeisance at revered places adding that these designs of union government will not be successful.

The Chief Minister asked the people to question the silence of BJP leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar on the anti-Punjab stance of BJP. He quipped that though Railways is citing that they have no engine to run trains for the scheme but the Prime Minister is daily boasting that double engine government should be there. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that what use of such a double engine government is if the people don't get benefits of the schemes aimed for their welfare.

The Chief Minister said that as spray is done for eliminating pests from the cotton belt similarly Arvind Kejriwal led honest party is cleansing the political system in the country. He said that due public support the honest government in the state is making every effort for benefitting the common man and state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is judiciously utilizing the funds of Punjab for the progress of the state and prosperity of people.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Modi government is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they are hell bent on ruining the state. He said that if the will of BJP led NDA government prevails then they will omit the name of Punjab from the national anthem also. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is surprising that despite this step motherly treatment the state BJP chief along with the former Chief Minister of state are mum on the entire issue.

In his address, the Delhi Chief Minister said that none of the previous governments had ever given Rs 1125 crore to Bathinda for its holistic development. He said that similar packages were given to Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts by Bhagwant Singh Mann government for their comprehensive development and now Bathinda has been chosen for this. Arvind Kejriwal said that these funds will be used for the setting up of state of the art schools, hospitals and providing other facilities to the people.

The Delhi Chief Minister dared the Akali, BJP and Congress leadership to list even a single work of development done by them in the last 75 years. He said that contrary to this Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken several pro-people initiatives in the last more than 18 months of his tenure. Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government is giving free and uninterrupted power to the people along with other facilties to give boost to development of state and prosperity of its people.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that in the past the state governments used to claim that they have no money in the state exchequer for development and welfare of people. However, he said that Bhagwant Singh Mann government has checked all the pilferages and now the money is judiciously being spent on welfare of the common man. Arvind Kejriwal said that free and quality education along with health facilities are being provided to the people adding that the state is witnessing complete transformation in every sector.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that more than 40,000 youth have been given government jobs in Punjab completely on the basis of merit. He said that the contractual system of jobs has been eliminated in the state and regular jobs are being given. Arvind Kejriwal envisioned that due to pro-people and development oriented schemes of the state government AAP will wipe out all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that all the traditional parties have ganged up against the state government and have approached the Union government to stop the funds for derailing the ongoing development. He said that contrary to it Bhagwant Singh Mann had opened Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, built roads in rural areas with funds of state and now the Union government has stalled wheels of trains thereby stalling the people from paying obeisance at religious places. However, Arvind Kejriwal said that these nefarious plans of the Union government will never succeed and the state government will find some way to serve the people.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that they will continue to work wholeheartedly for people until the ultimate aim of carving out 'Rangla Punjab' is fulfilled. He said that under the leadership of Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab is scoring new heights in every arena and this is a record in itself. Arvind Kejriwal said that the Chief Minister is working untiringly for the welfare of every section of society and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.



