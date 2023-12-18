In Luhansk Region, Russians Attack Makiivka Most Of All, Fighting Near Terny - Head Of The RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, the occupants fired 534 shells at the positions of the Defense Forces and the territory of the liberated localities in the Luhansk region. Most of them were aimed at Makiivka.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Military District, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The lion's share of the enemy's attacks was aimed at Makiivka. Also, heavy fighting took place near Terny, in the Donetsk region, which is located very close to the villages of our Krasnorichenske community," the post reads.

According to Lysohor, Bilohorivka, in particular, came under heavy fire.

The enemy is suffering significant losses, but is constantly redeploying reserves to these areas of the front, without reducing the attacking pressure, the head of the RMA said.

Inregion, occupants 'legalize' seizure of mines

"Despite the lack of mobile (and even wired) communication, residents of Rubizhne do receive some news. For example, about the touring contractors from Russia who have recently arrived in the city. They are not going to build anything, only to inspect. Their methods of inspection have become known throughout the region. Because they do it door-to-door. And then they disappear with the things they liked," added Lysogor.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied Lysychansk, the Russian invaders failed to carry out forced passportization.