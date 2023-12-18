Adarsh Gourav: Zoya Akhtar Is A Dynamic Director With An Impeccable Eye For Talent

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav has expressed gratitude to filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar who place trust in self-made talents.

Adarsh, who will be seen in Zoya's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', expressed: "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.”

The actor said he finds himself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that these makers recognised his work and have given me roles in the film.

Zoya, known for her exceptional storytelling and knack for bringing out the best in actors, has consistently provided opportunities to talented individuals.

"Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a project close to our hearts" added Adarsh.

