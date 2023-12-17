JSW MD Sajjan Jindal Denies 'Baseless' Rape Charges, Says 'Committed To....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "JSW Energy Chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal denied allegations of rape against him, calling them \"baseless\" on Sunday. An official statement issued on Sunday read,“Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations.”“ He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family,” the statement read to reports, a complaint of rape was filed by an actress against Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday at the BKC police station complainant said the crime had taken place in January 2022 in the penthouse atop the company's head office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, the Hindustan Times reported also alleged that the BKC police paid no heed to her complaint earlier this year. She said she was forced to approach the court, which ordered the police to register the complaint READ: 'My last name should not give me the right to run JSW cos'As the incident came to light, a BKC police official said that based on the actress' statements, the accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.“Further investigation in the matter is under way,” he was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying READ: Sajjan Jindal, SAIC finalising terms of alliance for MG MotorWhat the actress alleged?In her complainant, the actress said he had first met Jindal in October 2021 in Dubai when the two were in the VIP box of a stadium, watching an IPL match. After that, they reportedly met at the wedding of MP Praful Patel's son in Jaipur actress alleged that Sajjan Jindal began getting personal and handsy after their meeting in Mumbai READ: JSW Steel reports ₹2,773 crore profit on strong domestic demand\"We had exchanged numbers and met in Mumbai because he had expressed interest in buying property from my brother who is a real estate consultant in Dubai,” the complainant,\" the complainant was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.“He started addressing me as 'babe' and 'baby', and described all the problems in his marriage when we first met alone, which made me very awkward,” she alleged to the report, the actress said Jindal had expressed romantic feelings for her despite being married. \"He also tried to kiss me and talked about getting physically intimate, which I shot down, saying that could happen only after we were married,\" she was quoted as saying READ: JSW Energy: The making of a powerhouseShe alleged Jindal forced himself upon her in January 2022, when she was in the company's headquarters for a meeting. She said Jindal had taken her to a penthouse back then complainant said she tried to maintain a friendship with him even after the incident, but he stopped responding to her and later blocked her number.“Before blocking my number in June 2022, he threatened me with dire consequences if I approached the police,” she said.

