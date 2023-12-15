(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 26, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against

AdaptHealth Corp. (NasdaqCM: AHCO), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares (i) between August 4, 2020 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 secondary public offering (the "SPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

About the Lawsuit

AdaptHealth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the Offerings, violating federal securities laws.



On February 27, 2023, post-market, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including a loss of $0.02 per share for 4Q 2022, significantly lower than expectations, and reduced revenue guidance for 2023, due to "tempered expectations on diabetes." On this news, the price of AdaptHealth's shares plummeted by $5.99 per share, or 27%, from $21.98 per share to $15.99 per share.

The case is Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. AdaptHealth Corp., 23-cv-4104.

