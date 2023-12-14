Kerala News LIVE: 28Th Kerala International Film Festival To End Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:27 am: Six-year-old dies after rope of cradle stuck around her neck



A six-year-old girl met a tragic end after the rope of the cradle got entangled in her neck. The deceased was identified as Haya Fathima. he child was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved.



9:09 am: Congress files complaint against Saji Cherian for statement about Sabarimala rush

The Congress has complained to the DGP, demanding that a case be filed against Minister Saji Cherian for inciting violence in his statement related to the Sabarimala ru. Kottayam DCC president Natakam Suresh filed the complaint, alleging that the minister had tried to break religious harmony and create riots.



8:49 am: Kozhikode ranked among 10 safest cities in India



Kozhikode has a new achievement after the UNESCO City of Literature status, as it is ranked 10th in the list of safest cities in India. Kozhikode is the only city in Kerala in the top ten.

8:41 am: Vandiperiyar case: Family of the victim to give appeal in High Court



The family of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Idukki will file an appeal in the High Court as soon as they get the permission from the Director General of Prosecution. The family of the child wants the verdict to be canceled acquitting Arjun. The family of the six-year-old told Asianet News that they will file an appeal against this demand.

8:30 am: Holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram over Beemapally uroos

A local holiday has been declared in the district in connection with uroos at Beemapally, a famous Islamic shrine in Thiruvananthapuram. Prior permission was granted to grant local holidays on the first day of Uroos festival.

8:21 am: 28th Kerala International Film Festival to end today

The curtain will fall on the 28th Kerala International Film Festival today. South Indian star Prakash Raj will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

8:16 am:

Sabarimala special Vande Bharat train starts service from Chennai today

The Sabarimala Special Vandebharat allotted to Kerala has departed from Chennai. The train departed at 4.30 am and reached Kottayam at 4.15 pm.



