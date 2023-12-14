ICC To Hold Free Photography Workshops, Live Shoots And More

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Five free and open workshops on outdoor landscape, portrait, wildlife, and food photography will take place in Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) this weekend.

The workshops, in celebration of ICC Photography Day, are part of a two-day mega event which will be held on December 15 and 16. The event is designed to enhance the art of photography through a variety programmes and to bring together all photography enthusiasts in Qatar.

Apart from the five workshops, the other attractions include photography exhibition, camera and free lens cleaning services by top brands, hands on experience on new camera models, live shoots, quiz competition, and many more attractive programmes for the attendees.



The photography exhibition titled 'India & Qatar: A Journey Through Captured Moments' will feature the works of 93 talented photographers from the ICC Photography Club.

The exhibition aims to showcase a diverse range of photographic styles and subjects, offering a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and creativity of the art of photography. The opening reception will take place on December 15 at 6:15pm, providing an exclusive opportunity to meet the artists, engage in discussions about their work, and gain insight into the stories behind the images.

ICC president Manikandan AP informed that the winners of the ICC photography competition and the coveted“ICC Photographer of the year” award will be announced at the inaugural function which carries a cash prize award of QR5,000. ICC Photography club President Vishnu Gopal urged all photography enthusiasts to utilize this event, to learn various aspects of the photography.

The event will start at 2:30pm on Friday with a seminar on 'Landscape & Cityscape photography' by Dany Eid, a renowned Fuji Film Photographer. It will be followed by two concurrent workshops, one on 'Wildlife Photography' by Priyanshi Nahata, a Nikon ambassador and 'Travel and Portrait Photography' workshop by Sony Ambassador Abdulla Al Mushaifri. The inaugural function and the award ceremony will be followed after the workshops. The Chief Jury Abdulla Almesleh will announce the winners of the competition.

The workshop titled 'The Art of Food photography' will be conducted on Saturday evening by Fujifilm Ambassador Aref Al-Amari, while Diana Haddad, a famous Canon mentor will present a workshop on 'Outdoor Portrait Photography'.

While walk-in is allowed, this is the event registration link . For further information contact Suneer: +974 7707 8590 / Ashraf: +974 3098 3460

Workshop schedule:

Outdoor Landscape and cityscape photography (Seminar by Dany Eid) - Mumbai Hall - 2:30pm-4pm, December 15

Travel and portrait photography (workshop by Abdulla Al Mushaifri)- Ashoka Hall - 4-6pm, December 15

Wildlife photography (workshop by Priyanshi Nahata) - Mumbai Hall - 4-6pm, December 15

Food photography (workshop by Aref Al Ammari) - Ashoka Hall - 6-7:30pm, December 16

Outdoor portrait photography (workshop by Diana Haddad) - Mumbai Hall - 6-8pm, December 16