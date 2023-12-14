PM Inaugurates Rehabilitated Aqaba Truck Road

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh conducted an extensive series of field visits in Aqaba, culminating in the official opening of the rehabilitated Aqaba back road, dedicated to truck traffic.The premier, accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen, emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining the quality and safety of roads not only in Aqaba but throughout all governorates in the Kingdom.During the inauguration ceremony, Khasawneh underscored the government's commitment to public safety, smooth traffic flow, and user-friendly transportation facilities.Abu Samen provided the prime minister with a detailed overview of the comprehensive rehabilitation and maintenance work undertaken on the road, which serves as a crucial route for trucks and heavy vehicles traveling from the port of Aqaba to various governorates. Notably, the rehabilitation cost amounted to approximately JD3 million, funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.Abu Samen announced that, in tandem with the opening of the newly rehabilitated lane, the adjacent second lane would undergo rapid maintenance. This process includes addressing damages, maintaining lighting units, and ensuring safety requirements, with completion expected within a week.The rehabilitation initiative, initiated in May of this year, involved a thorough overhaul of asphalt mixtures and the treatment of pre-existing damage, aligning with the highest safety standards.Simultaneously, Prime Minister Khasawneh inaugurated a bridge on the same road upon the completion of its maintenance and rehabilitation efforts, amounting to approximately JD395,000. Spanning 200 meters in both directions, the bridge underwent comprehensive maintenance in adherence to the latest specifications and safety measures.Continuing his engagements, Prime Minister Khasawneh visited the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), where he met with Chairman Nayef Fayez.Stressing the importance of providing top-tier services to citizens, visitors, and investors in Aqaba, Khasawneh emphasized the city's pivotal role as an economic, tourist, and investment hub.He echoed the aspirations of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, aiming for Aqaba to rank among the world's 100 best cities.During the meeting, Fayez briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing development plans and projects designed to enhance the economic and developmental landscape of Aqaba and its surrounding areas.