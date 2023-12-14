               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tender For $20M Construction Contract In Muthanna


12/14/2023 7:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced a tender for the construction of an Investigations Department building in the government complex at Al-Muthanna Airport.

The estimated cost of the project is over 26 billion Iraqi dinars (approx. $20 million).

Click here for more details (Arabic).

(Source: Commission of Integrity)

MENAFN14122023000217011061ID1107596128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search