Tender For $20M Construction Contract In Muthanna

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced a tender for the construction of an Investigations Department building in the government complex at Al-Muthanna Airport.
The estimated cost of the project is over 26 billion Iraqi dinars (approx. $20 million).
Click here for more details (Arabic).
(Source: Commission of Integrity)
